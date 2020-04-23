AOC Blagny

|Map
|Category
|Communal appellation since 31/07/1937, with Premier Cru updates from 21/05/1970
This appellation includes some Premier Cru climats (below).
Red wines from the assigned area of this appellation can claim the appellation Côte de Beaune Villages.
Whites qualify for the appellation Meursault or Puligny-Montrachet according to placement.
|Commune(s) of production
|Meursault & Puligny-Montrachet
This appellation may be followed:
– (for premier cru climats) either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– (for climats not classed as premier cru) by the name of the climat alone
– or by the words Côte de Beaune.
|Climats classed as premier cru:
|Commune of Meursault: La Jeunelotte, La Pièce sous le Bois, Sous le Dos d’Ane, Sous Blagny
Commune of Puligny-Montrachet: Sous le Puits, La Garenne or Sur la Garenne, Hameau de Blagny
|Colours and grape varieties
|Reds only, Pinot Noir
|Area in production
|Assigned:
Commune of Meursault: 25 ha including 23 ha classed as 1er cru
Commune of Puligny-Montrachet: 29 ha including 21 ha classed as 1er cru
Total : 54 ha including 44 ha classed as premier cru
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 40 hl/ha
|Annual average crop
|5 year averages (2008-2012):
Red Villages 23 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru 106 hectolitres
Source: BIVB