AOC Beaune

CategoryCommunal appellation since 11/09/1936 for villages and the latest update was 05/12/1972 for the Premier Crus.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellation of Côte de Beaune.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
Commune(s) of productionBeaune
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
Climats classed as premier cruLes Boucherottes, Les Vignes Franches, Clos des Ursules, Les Chouacheux, Les Épenotes, Le Clos des Mouches, Les Montrevenots, Les Aigrots, Les Sizies, Pertuisots, Clos Saint-Landry, Les Avaux, Les Beaux Fougets, Les Longes, Les Tuvilains, Belissand, Les Seurey, Clos de la Mousse, Les Reversées, Les Sceaux, Les Teurons, Clos du Roi, Blanches Fleurs, A l’Écu, Clos de l’Écu, Les Fèves, Les Cent Vignes, Les Marconnets, En Genêt, En l’Orme, Les Perrières, Les Bressandes, Les Toussaints, Les Grèves, Sur les Grèves, Sur les Grèves-Clos Sainte-Anne, Aux Cras, Le Bas des Teurons, Aux Coucherias, Clos de la Féguine, Montée Rouge, La Mignotte, Clos des Avaux, Champs Pimont
Colours and grape varietiesNearly all reds, Pinot Noir
Whites, Chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:
475.32 ha, red and white, of which 337.12 ha are classed Premier Cru.
Maximum yield per hectareRed Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Villages– 57 hl/ha
White Premier Cru– 55hl/ha
Annual average crop5 year averages (2008-2012):
Red Villages 2,804 hectolitres
White villages 643 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru 9,995 hectolitres
White Premier Cru 1,530 hectolitres
