AOC Beaune

|Communal appellation since 11/09/1936 for villages and the latest update was 05/12/1972 for the Premier Crus.
Wines from this appellation can also claim the apellation of Côte de Beaune.
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune(s) of production
|Beaune
– for premier cru climats this appellation may be followed either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– for climats not classed as premier cru by the name of the climat alone.
|Climats classed as premier cru
|Les Boucherottes, Les Vignes Franches, Clos des Ursules, Les Chouacheux, Les Épenotes, Le Clos des Mouches, Les Montrevenots, Les Aigrots, Les Sizies, Pertuisots, Clos Saint-Landry, Les Avaux, Les Beaux Fougets, Les Longes, Les Tuvilains, Belissand, Les Seurey, Clos de la Mousse, Les Reversées, Les Sceaux, Les Teurons, Clos du Roi, Blanches Fleurs, A l’Écu, Clos de l’Écu, Les Fèves, Les Cent Vignes, Les Marconnets, En Genêt, En l’Orme, Les Perrières, Les Bressandes, Les Toussaints, Les Grèves, Sur les Grèves, Sur les Grèves-Clos Sainte-Anne, Aux Cras, Le Bas des Teurons, Aux Coucherias, Clos de la Féguine, Montée Rouge, La Mignotte, Clos des Avaux, Champs Pimont
|Colours and grape varieties
|Nearly all reds, Pinot Noir
Whites, Chardonnay
|Area in production
|Assigned:
475.32 ha, red and white, of which 337.12 ha are classed Premier Cru.
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red Villages – 50 hl/ha
Red Premier Cru – 48 hl/ha
White Villages– 57 hl/ha
White Premier Cru– 55hl/ha
|Annual average crop
|5 year averages (2008-2012):
Red Villages 2,804 hectolitres
White villages 643 hectolitres
Red Premier Cru 9,995 hectolitres
White Premier Cru 1,530 hectolitres
Source: BIVB