AOC Beaujolais

Nouveau

In 1945, the Union viticole beaujolaise asked for authorisation to sell their wines en primeur. For the first time, on 13/03/1951, they were given the permiossion to commercialise their ‘nouveaux’ before the officially mandated date of 15 December – as previously defined by AOC laws. So 13/11/1951 was the first time the term ‘Beaujolais Nouveau‘ was used. In 1967 the date was fixed for the 15 November, later to become the third Thursday of November. In 1990, the volume of wine commercialised under the name of ‘Beaujolais Nouveau‘ represented 50% of the total production of the appellation ~600,000 hectolitres! 2006 was the first vintage where Beaujolais Nouveau (or Primeur today) Rosé was officially produced.