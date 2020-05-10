|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 12/09/1937
There exists also AOC Beaujolais Superior, also since 12/09/1937, covering the same communes and potential production area. This AOC is for red wine only, with a slightly reduced allowed maximum yield. This wine is not allowed to be sold before January 15th of the year following the harvest.
|Commune(s) of production
|Rhône, 85 communes:
Alix, Anse, L’Arbresle, Les Ardillats, Arnas, Bagnols, Beaujeu, Belleville, Belmont, Blacé, Le Bois d’Oingt, Le Breuil, Bully, Cercié, Chambost-Allières, Chamelet, Charentay, Charnay, Châtillon d’Azergues, Chazay d’Azergues, Chénas, Chessy lès Mines, Chiroubles, Cogny, Corcelles en Beaujolais, Dareizé, Denicé, Emeringes, Fleurie, Frontenas, Gleizé, Jarnioux, Juliénas, Jullié, Lacenas, Lachassagne, Lancié, Lantignié, Légny, Létra, Liergues, Limas, Lozanne, Lucenay, Marchampt, Marcy, Moiré, Montmelas Saint-Sorlin, Morancé, Nuelles, Odenas, Oingt, Les Olmes, Le Perréon, Pommiers, Pouilly le Monial, Quincié en Beaujolais, Régnié-Durette, Rivolet, Saint-Clément sur Valsonne, Saint-Cyr le Chatoux, Saint-Didier sur Beaujeu, Saint-Etienne des Oullières, Saint-Etienne la Varenne, Saint-Germain sur l’Arbresle, Saint-Georges de Reneins, Saint-Jean d’Ardières, Saint-Jean des Vignes, Saint-Julien, Saint-Just d’Avray, Saint-Lager, Saint-Laurent d’Oingt, Saint-Loup, Saint-Romain de Popey, Saint-Vérand, Sainte-Paule, Salles Arbuissonnas en Beaujolais, Sarcey, Ternand, Theizé, Vaux en Beaujolais, Vauxrenard, Vernay, Ville sur Jarnioux, Villié-Morgon.
Saône-et-Loire, 11 communes:
Chaintré, Chânes, La Chapelle de Guinchay, Chasselas, Crêches sur Saône, Leynes, Pruzilly, Romanèche-Thorins, Saint-Amour-Bellevue, Saint-Symphorien d’Ancelles, Saint-Vérand.
|Nouveau
|In 1945, the Union viticole beaujolaise asked for authorisation to sell their wines en primeur. For the first time, on 13/03/1951, they were given the permiossion to commercialise their ‘nouveaux’ before the officially mandated date of 15 December – as previously defined by AOC laws. So 13/11/1951 was the first time the term ‘Beaujolais Nouveau‘ was used. In 1967 the date was fixed for the 15 November, later to become the third Thursday of November. In 1990, the volume of wine commercialised under the name of ‘Beaujolais Nouveau‘ represented 50% of the total production of the appellation ~600,000 hectolitres! 2006 was the first vintage where Beaujolais Nouveau (or Primeur today) Rosé was officially produced.
|‘Fallback’ appellations for ‘Beaujolais’
|Bourgogne, Bourgogne Grand ordinaire, Bourgogne Ordinaire
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
Rosé: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
White: Aligoté (until 2024 provided it was planted before 28/11/2004), Chardonnay.
|Potential area of production
|In 2018, the cultivated area for the region was 14,492 hectares. 4,724 hectares of which for the appellation Beaujolais
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 60 (58 for Beaujolais Superior)
Rosé: 60
White: 68
|2018 crop
|Red:
Rosé:
White:
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB