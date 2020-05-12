AOC Beaujolais Villages

|Category
|Regional/Generic appellation since 12/09/1937
Applicable to a number of named village locations and represents approximately 25% of the total production of the Beaujolais region.
|Commune(s) of production
|Rhône, 30 communes:
Les Ardillats, Beaujeu, Blacé, Cercié, Charentay, Chénas, Chiroubles, Denicé, Emeringes, Fleurie, Juliénas, Jullié, Lancié, Lantignié, Marchampt, Montmelas Saint-Sorlin, Odenas, Le Perréon, Quincié en Beaujaulais, Régnié-Durette, Rivolet, Saint-Didier sur Beaujeu, Saint-Etienne des Oullières, Saint-Etienne la Varenne, Saint-Julien, Saint-Lager, Salles-Arbuissonnas en Beaujolais, Vaux en Beaujaulais, Vauxrenard, Villié-Morgon.
Saône-et-Loire, 8 communes:
Chânes, La Chapelle-de-Guinchay, Leyness, Pruzilly, Romanèche-Thorins, Saint-Amour-Bellevue, Saint-Symphorien d’Ancelles, Saint-Vérand.
|Nouveau
|Beaujolais Villages Nouveau (or Primeur) is an important, higher, category of primeur when compared to Beaujolais Nouveau. It can be kept longer and is usually more concentrated wine.
|‘Fallback’ appellations for ‘Beaujolais Villages’
|Beaujolais, Bourgogne, Bourgogne Grand ordinaire, Bourgogne Ordinaire
|Colours and grape varieties
|Red: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
Rosé: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
White: Aligoté (until 2024 provided it was planted before 28/11/2004), Chardonnay.
|Potential area of production
|In 2018 3,828 hectares declared a harvest for Beaujolais Villages
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Red: 58
Rosé: 58
White: 66
|2018 crop
|Beaujolais Villages: 197,527 hectolitres
Beaujolais Villages Rosé: 3,149 hectoliters
Beaujolais Villages White: 5,421 hectolitres
Source: InterBeaujolais