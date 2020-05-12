AOC Beaujolais Villages

CategoryRegional/Generic appellation since 12/09/1937
Applicable to a number of named village locations and represents approximately 25% of the total production of the Beaujolais region.
Commune(s) of productionRhône, 30 communes:
Les Ardillats, Beaujeu, Blacé, Cercié, Charentay, Chénas, Chiroubles, Denicé, Emeringes, Fleurie, Juliénas, Jullié, Lancié, Lantignié, Marchampt, Montmelas Saint-Sorlin, Odenas, Le Perréon, Quincié en Beaujaulais, Régnié-Durette, Rivolet, Saint-Didier sur Beaujeu, Saint-Etienne des Oullières, Saint-Etienne la Varenne, Saint-Julien, Saint-Lager, Salles-Arbuissonnas en Beaujolais, Vaux en Beaujaulais, Vauxrenard, Villié-Morgon.
Saône-et-Loire, 8 communes:
Chânes, La Chapelle-de-Guinchay, Leyness, Pruzilly, Romanèche-Thorins, Saint-Amour-Bellevue, Saint-Symphorien d’Ancelles, Saint-Vérand.
NouveauBeaujolais Villages Nouveau (or Primeur) is an important, higher, category of primeur when compared to Beaujolais Nouveau. It can be kept longer and is usually more concentrated wine.
‘Fallback’ appellations for ‘Beaujolais Villages’Beaujolais, Bourgogne, Bourgogne Grand ordinaire, Bourgogne Ordinaire
Colours and grape varietiesRed: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
Rosé: Gamay.
Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.
White: Aligoté (until 2024 provided it was planted before 28/11/2004), Chardonnay.
Potential area of productionIn 2018 3,828 hectares declared a harvest for Beaujolais Villages
Maximum yield per hectareRed: 58
Rosé: 58
White: 66
2018 cropBeaujolais Villages: 197,527 hectolitres
Beaujolais Villages Rosé: 3,149 hectoliters
Beaujolais Villages White: 5,421 hectolitres
Source: InterBeaujolais

