AOC Beaujolais Villages

Category Regional/Generic appellation since 12/09/1937

Applicable to a number of named village locations and represents approximately 25% of the total production of the Beaujolais region.

Commune(s) of production Rhône, 30 communes:

Les Ardillats, Beaujeu, Blacé, Cercié, Charentay, Chénas, Chiroubles, Denicé, Emeringes, Fleurie, Juliénas, Jullié, Lancié, Lantignié, Marchampt, Montmelas Saint-Sorlin, Odenas, Le Perréon, Quincié en Beaujaulais, Régnié-Durette, Rivolet, Saint-Didier sur Beaujeu, Saint-Etienne des Oullières, Saint-Etienne la Varenne, Saint-Julien, Saint-Lager, Salles-Arbuissonnas en Beaujolais, Vaux en Beaujaulais, Vauxrenard, Villié-Morgon.

Saône-et-Loire, 8 communes:

Chânes, La Chapelle-de-Guinchay, Leyness, Pruzilly, Romanèche-Thorins, Saint-Amour-Bellevue, Saint-Symphorien d’Ancelles, Saint-Vérand.

Nouveau Beaujolais Villages Nouveau (or Primeur) is an important, higher, category of primeur when compared to Beaujolais Nouveau. It can be kept longer and is usually more concentrated wine.

‘Fallback’ appellations for ‘Beaujolais Villages’ Beaujolais, Bourgogne, Bourgogne Grand ordinaire, Bourgogne Ordinaire

Colours and grape varieties Red: Gamay.

Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.

Rosé: Gamay.

Additional ‘accessory’ grapes (15% maximum): aligoté, chardonnay, melon, pinot gris, pinot noir. Other accessory grapes (10% maximum): Gamay de Bouze, Gamay de Chaudenay.

White: Aligoté (until 2024 provided it was planted before 28/11/2004), Chardonnay.

Potential area of production In 2018 3,828 hectares declared a harvest for Beaujolais Villages

Maximum yield per hectare Red: 58

Rosé: 58

White: 66