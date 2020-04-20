AOC Aloxe-Corton

|Map
|Category
|Communal appellation since 11/03/1938
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
|Commune of production
|Aloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny
The name of the appellation may be followed :
– (for premier cru climats) either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– (for climats not classed as premier cru) by the name of the climat alone
|Climats classed as premier cru
|Commune of Aloxe-Corton:
Les Valozières, Les Paulands, Les Maréchaudes, Clos des Maréchaudes, Les Chaillots, Les Fournières, Clos du Chapitre, Les Guérets, Les Vercots
Commune of Ladoix-Serrigny:
Clos des Maréchaudes, La Maréchaude, Les Petites Lolières, Les Moutottes, La Coutière, La Toppe au Vert
|Colours and grape varieties
|Nearly all reds, Pinot
whites, Chardonnay
|Area in production
|Assigned:
Commune of Aloxe-Corton 119 ha including 29 ha classed as premier cru
Commune of Ladoix-Serrigny 8.50 ha classed as premier cru
Under production :
* reds: 127 ha
* whites : 0.50 ha
|Maximum yield per hectare
|Reds 40 hl
Whites 45 hl
|Annual average crop
|Reds 6,200 hl (about 1,715 hl 1er Cru)
Whites 63 hl (about 30 hl 1er Cru)
|back to appellations
Source: BIVB & Pitiot+Servant’s The Wines of Burgundy (1999)