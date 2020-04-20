AOC Aloxe-Corton

Map
CategoryCommunal appellation since 11/03/1938
This appellation includes the premier cru climats shown below:
Commune of productionAloxe-Corton & Ladoix-Serrigny
The name of the appellation may be followed :
– (for premier cru climats) either by the words Premier Cru, or by the name of the climat of origin, or both
– (for climats not classed as premier cru) by the name of the climat alone
Climats classed as premier cruCommune of Aloxe-Corton:
Les Valozières, Les Paulands, Les Maréchaudes, Clos des Maréchaudes, Les Chaillots, Les Fournières, Clos du Chapitre, Les Guérets, Les Vercots
Commune of Ladoix-Serrigny:
Clos des Maréchaudes, La Maréchaude, Les Petites Lolières, Les Moutottes, La Coutière, La Toppe au Vert
Colours and grape varietiesNearly all reds, Pinot
whites, Chardonnay
Area in productionAssigned:
Commune of Aloxe-Corton 119 ha including 29 ha classed as premier cru
Commune of Ladoix-Serrigny 8.50 ha classed as premier cru
Under production :
* reds: 127 ha
* whites : 0.50 ha
Maximum yield per hectareReds 40 hl
Whites 45 hl
Annual average cropReds 6,200 hl (about 1,715 hl 1er Cru)
Whites 63 hl (about 30 hl 1er Cru)
back to appellations

Source: BIVB & Pitiot+Servant’s The Wines of Burgundy (1999)

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;