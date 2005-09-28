07. The map resource

Other than drinking and discussing the wines, there’s nothing so valuable as looking at maps to try and find that elusive vineyard. Perhaps it is only Piedmont that comes close to to the diversity of vineyards found in the Côte d’Or. With the exception of the map of Volnay, courtesy and copyright of Kobrand Education this table is a super ‘cartographical resource’ for which I offer them and the artist Michael Juhn many thanks.

The maps are in PDF format, and most are less than 100kb in size :



Aloxe Auxey Beaune Chambolle Chassagne Flagey Gevrey Marsannay Meursault Morey Nuits Pernand Pommard Puligny Santenay Savigny Volnay Vosne Vougeot

Linked with their ownership of Louis Jadot, Kobrand also offer here a rather nice webpage that allows you to navigate through maps of the Côte d’Or.