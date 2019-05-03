the march 2019 burgundy report

I really ought to publicise that the March report is online – so here you go!
- With 8 new names from Chablis – so already bringing to you 70 domaines and their 2017s from that region this year – coverage like no other!
- Visits to ‘older’ names to catch-up on their 2017s…
- 100 wines from 2017 tasted blind – from Irancy and Beaujolais Blanc – I’m thinking of your bank balance here. Particularly the Beaujolais was interesting, because I generally find only about 1 in 10 wines that I would open with relish – here you will find 6 great wines – from over 60 tasted!
- Screw-cap versus cork – comparing the seals back to 2004 with one winemaker – intriguing, if unsurprising results!
Online for subscribers here. Note that for my coverage of the 2017 vintage, that’s already 2,890 wines from 235 producers. This month I’ve even started tasting a few domaines’ 2018s!
NB: This is the last Burgundy Report on my old server before a big site update. ‘Architecturally’ – i.e. behind the scenes – it will be a major step forward in both speed and stability. I’ll probably have to revisit the design in 6-12 months to make it prettier, but function and content rules – eh? Particularly now that a touch more than 50% of you visit only using your tablets and (i)phones!
Enjoy…