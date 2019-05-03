the march 2019 burgundy report

All the new stuff

The March 2019 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – Learn all about new producers from Chablis, 2017s from Irancy and Beaujolais Blanc – here I’m thinking of your bank account! Wines sealed with screw-caps – how to they compare to cork? Before delving into some more ‘traditional’ producers. Notes on 2,890 wines from 235 producers – so far – in all my reporting of the 2017 vintage!



