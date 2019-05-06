offer of the day – 2016 château puligny…

VINS BLANCS*

Bourgogne Clos du Château 2016 75cl 29.50 (Swiss Francs)

St.Aubin 1er ‘En Remilly’ 2016 75cl 44.10

Chassagne-Montrachet 2016 75cl 57.60

Puligny-Montrachet 2016 75cl 62.10

Puligny-Montrachet 1er Folatières 2016 75cl 103.50

Chevalier-Montrachet 2016 75cl 377.10

*A pre-listing offer from this Swiss merchant, after this ‘introductory offer’ the prices will be higher! I note that this is a late offer of the frost affected 2016 vintage – maybe there are mitigating circumstances for these prices and the 2017s will be cheaper 😉

I laugh at the price in my local supermarket for the latest vintage of Drouhin’s (admittedly excellent) villages Puligny, which has jumped to nearly 60 swiss francs, the 2016 was 52. So, as you can imagine, excellent as these wines are, they certainly stretch pricing credibility at the lower end – for the Chevalier, there is never enough and this will quickly sell out.

Note that these prices include Swiss purchase tax.

