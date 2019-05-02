more awards for jon wyand…

Second prize… First prize…

I’m so pleased to see that my old colleague/collaborator/friend (delete as you feel applicable) has more awards to his name.

Jon’s images scooped both first and second prizes in the 2019 Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year competition – and, of-course, both his pictures were taken in Burgundy!

Courtesy of Jon you can see here his overall winning image of the Faiveley cuverie in action, in Mercurey – plus the second-prize winning still-life of a cuverie that Jon describes as ‘from an ex-domaine in Russilly‘ – Jon also won this same competition in 2014.

The Errazuriz sponsored categories were titled ‘People’, ‘Places’ and ‘Produce’ and both of Jon’s images were from the ‘Places’ category. Both of these images will also feature in his new book, due out in September-October, in French, but with an English edition also due. ‘A Year in the Côte Chalonnaise.‘ He tells me the book will be the “Same specification as ‘Corton‘ but with a much lighter approach – not so “Grand Cru” this time.”

My appetite is whetted.

You can see all the ‘finalists gallery’ here, but note that the page takes an age to show all these images!

