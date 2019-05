And a lot of rain too – yesterday it started wet, but was dry at lunchtime so I decided to run up the Côte de Py and back around to Villié-Morgon – my timing was good – by 14h40 it was raining cats and dogs – but it was vingnerons rather than the clouds that gathered – I was lucky to escape with my life!

Today it was like April – showers and sun – actually the temperature too – nobody thinks there will be an August harvest now – more like 10 Sept in Beaujolais – let’s see!





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...