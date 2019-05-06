frostwatch, encore…

Yes I know it’s May!

The weekend was bizarre at home – jumping (if that’s the right word) from 20°C on Saturday afternoon to snow in the early evening – I really don’t remember the last time I saw snow in May. Saturday afternoon saw me packing insulation around all my hydrangea and agapanthus!

This morning, early underway to Burgundy, I had to contend with a thick frost on the car – this, also, the first for a few weeks. The candles were highly active again in Chablis overnight and may be required tonight too. The forecast is for warmer nights from Wednesday.

First reports from the Côte de Beaune are positive, but they also had many candles at the ready. I’ll keep you posted…

