today’s walk: volnay->monthelie->auxey->meursault->volnay…

By billn on April 10, 2019

The rain that was forecast for practically all of this week – didn’t really materialise until this evening – at least in Beaune anyway! So today we managed a good, and dry, walk – picnicking in Meursault, before heading back via Plures, Santenots, Caillerets and Champans, to our car in Volnay. Then a quick run around Beaune before the heavens opened – oh and our apero!

Less herbicide treated vineyards to see today – except for Santenots and the ‘villages’ bottom of the hill – there’s very little in Volnay, a little more-so in Monthèlie, and at-least by the route that we took – not much treated this way in Meursault. 20 years ago I could understand the use of glyphosate – the wines whilst not cheap, weren’t expensive either. Today these are all expensive wines, and there’s no excuse…
 

Monthèlie – Les Duresses
Monthèlie – Sous le Cellier
Monthèlie – Sous le Cellier
Monthèlie – Les Duresses
Auxey – Les Bas Duresses
Moulin aux Moines
Moulin aux Moines
Meursault – Les Meix Chavaux – with anti-frost windmill
Looking over Meursault Les Chevaliers towards Monthèlie
Les Petits Charrons
Herbicide – Volnay – Santenots de Dessous
Ploughing Volnay Santenots de Dessous
Over Volnay Champans to the Pousse d’Or
New wall coming – bottom of Volnay Caillerets
Old wall bottom of Volnay Caillerets

