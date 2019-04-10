today’s walk: volnay->monthelie->auxey->meursault->volnay…

The rain that was forecast for practically all of this week – didn’t really materialise until this evening – at least in Beaune anyway! So today we managed a good, and dry, walk – picnicking in Meursault, before heading back via Plures, Santenots, Caillerets and Champans, to our car in Volnay. Then a quick run around Beaune before the heavens opened – oh and our apero!

Less herbicide treated vineyards to see today – except for Santenots and the ‘villages’ bottom of the hill – there’s very little in Volnay, a little more-so in Monthèlie, and at-least by the route that we took – not much treated this way in Meursault. 20 years ago I could understand the use of glyphosate – the wines whilst not cheap, weren’t expensive either. Today these are all expensive wines, and there’s no excuse…





Monthèlie – Les Duresses Monthèlie – Sous le Cellier Monthèlie – Sous le Cellier Monthèlie – Les Duresses Auxey – Les Bas Duresses Moulin aux Moines Moulin aux Moines Meursault – Les Meix Chavaux – with anti-frost windmill Looking over Meursault Les Chevaliers towards Monthèlie Les Petits Charrons Herbicide – Volnay – Santenots de Dessous Ploughing Volnay Santenots de Dessous Over Volnay Champans to the Pousse d’Or New wall coming – bottom of Volnay Caillerets Old wall bottom of Volnay Caillerets

