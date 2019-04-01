some weekend wines – week 13 2019

4 wines – 4 different seals!

2014 Dampt Frères, Bourgogne Tonnerre Le Clos du Chateau

The cork proudly proclaims (translated) ‘Natural cork, matured 18 months, washed without peroxides or solvents’ – okay we can quibble about what constitutes a solvent, because if something dissolves in water, then water is a solvent in this case – lets just call this marketing. But to the point, the last bottle of this had a strange aromatic component that took well over one hour to blow-off – this is perfect right from the start – so natural cork, no peroxides and no solvents or not, the last had some minor problem associated with the cork – just saying!

That’s a long intro, but enough to say that this wine is perfect in all dimensions – you wont spend a better €12-13 (less than 10 at the domaine!) on white burgundy. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Chezeaux/Ponsot, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Les Charmes

There are many 2012s that are tight as a drum – here’s one that most definitely isn’t!

Plenty of colour. Ooh – what a nose – a perfect flower, porcelain-like in its fine clarity and beautiful perfume – ravishing wine! In the mouth, here’s a wave of fresh fruit flavour – a wave that you can surf into the mid and finishing mouth-watering flavours. So good, just so good. Enjoy – I did!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Louis Jadot, Bourgogne Chardonnay

DIAM sealed.

A perfectly clean nose of ripe citrus and a modest but present creamy oak note. Wide over the palate with a lovely intensity of driving acidity – no hard edges – the acidity is cushioned and the flavour delicious. A judicious touch of oak, just enough that you should guess that it’s Burgundy without site of the label. Simply delicious – the best of this cuvée since the 2014. Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

​

And the riesling? – whilst I’m normally a big fan of Alsace riesling, this was too perfumed/aromatic for me – I would hardly be surprised if there was some gewurz in the mix!

Plus – some pics from the old (Swiss) town of Biel and the lake of Biel on Saturday:





