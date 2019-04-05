ramonet-péronne, 2017…

2017 Jean-Claude Ramonet, Mâcon-Péronne

Cork-sealed.

Modestly lemon-yellow colour. A width of airy yellow fruit, accented with both a faint oak spice and an impression of limestone minerality. Wide over the palate too – bubbling with mid and finishing energy – silken, yellow citrus but more mineral than fruit today. Narrowing in the, modest impact but, tasty finish. An open and very tasty wine – less delicious than the 2016 was at this stage but it’s close – this will certainly get better in the short to medium term though. I’m pleased to have bought the last half-dozen in the shop!

Rebuy – Yes (but now all sold-out)

