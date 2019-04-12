offer of the day – Christophe Perrot-Minot 2017…

No lagging in the price department – I wonder (out loud!) who are the clientelle here. Of-course if Bernstein and Le Moine can reach these sort of levels, why not the person who owns the land and the vines and works those vines?

As usual, the prices are delivered in Switzerland – but here, include purchase tax. Note that these were special introductory prices – the price goes up at the end of the offer 🙂

In the brackets – 2016 prices:

VINS ROUGES

Morey Saint-Denis La Rue de Vergy 2017 75cl 120.60 (94.50) (*Swiss Francs)

Gevrey-Chambertin Justice des Seuvrées 2017 75cl 120.60 (94.50)

Nuits St-Georges 1er ‘Les Murgers des Cras’ 2017 75cl 120.60 (100.80)

Chambolle-Musigny Orveaux des Bussières 2017 75cl 138.60

Vosne-Romanée Ormes des Chalendins 2017 75cl 138.60

Vosne-Romanée Les Champs Perdrix Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 156.60 (128.70)

Morey Saint-Denis 1er Cru La Riotte Vieilles Vignes 2017 75 cl 174.60 (163.80)

Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru Les Beaux Monts Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 249.00 (193.50)

Nuits Saint-Georges 1er Cru La Richemone “Ultra” Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 389.00 (385.00)

Chambolle-Musigny Combe d’Orveau 1er Cru “Ultra” Vieilles-Vignes 2017 75cl 389.00

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 444.00 (420.00)

Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 444.00 (420.00)

Mazoyères-Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 444.00 (420.00)

Chambertin Clos-de-Bèze Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 1,059.00 (840.00)

Chambertin Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes 2017 75cl 1,059.00 (840.00)

!!!

*As noted, these are delivered prices, but this email offer is discounted – whatever is sold from their normal catalogue is at a higher price!

