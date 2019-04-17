domaine dublère – sold…

This afternoon, as I was leaving Beaune, I saw Blair Pethel – pictured doing what he loved – and he looked in good spirits. I stopped my car and we started to chat but then (of-course!) with no room to pass, other cars started to form a queue behind me – I quickly had to say ‘Ciao!’ – before we got into any nitty-gritty.

By the time I got home to Bern, Blair had sent me the following, which he, kindly, said that I could reproduce here. It’s a big surprise. I’ve visited Blair every year since his 2007 vintage – he’s always made great reds, typically in a, driving and intense, fresh style, but there were many vintages that I thought his whites extra special – a top 10 white wine domaine, hence, I included him in my book.

So extra luck to Fabrice and Sophie for what they will ‘inherit,’ and my thanks to Blair for the memories – I wonder (out loud) what he’s going to get up to now – he’s not one for sitting back.

I’d heard a few weeks back that ‘Domaine X‘ was for sale – but Blair’s is actually ‘Domaine Y,’ hence, a big surprise – so, it seems that such news will continue in 2019…

“To the clients and friends of Domaine Dublère, It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you of the sale of Domaine Dublère to Domaine Terres de Velle in Auxey-Duresses, effective May 10. I will be retiring from winegrowing on that date, and with the exception of a short period helping with the transition, will move on to new projects. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 16 years since my first vintage, and the time has certainly flown past. I appreciate beyond measure your support over the years, and your willingness to put your faith in an American winemaker in Burgundy, not the most commonplace of beasts. I have greatly enjoyed getting to know you all over the years, and have always enjoyed your visits and our conversations. What this sale means is that there will be no 2017 Domaine Dublere wines offered. The managers of Domaine Terres de Velle, Fabrice and Sophie Laronze, are in the process of deciding which of my wines will be offered under their label. The same goes for the 2018s. Fabrice and Sophie, aside from being my next-door neighbors, are also friends, and very talented and dedicated winegrowers who have an identical philosophy to me when it comes to work in the vines and the winery. I trust you will contact them not only to purchase my remaining wines, but to discover their range, which I am sure you will find remarkable. You can read more about them on their web site: https://www.terresdevelle.fr/en/, and you can contact them at info@terresdevelle.fr. If you would like to order any of the remaining stocks of bottled Domaine Dublère wines, please let me know and I will send you availabilities – but we’ll have to hurry. Otherwise, I will just say again how grateful I am and always have been for your faithfulness and support over the past 16 years. And now: Onwards and upwards! Best regards, Blair Pethel

www.domaine-dublere.com”

