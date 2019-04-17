a few views…

It started raining the moment I arrived in the Côte de Nuits yesterday – so my jogging stuff still wasn’t dry by the evening – but great news for dog fanciers – the Complexe Sportif (restaurant) in Gevrey has a friendly new puppy – much fun. The dog pictured was much older – from in my last visit of the day – but still something of an icon in Marsannay!

This morning – blue sky and sunshine – until 9:00am – when all was covered in the fine mist that you usually find in Autumn – perfect for jogging around Beaune!





It’s not going to be easy… Another bottle? Hautes du Bas – Mazy-Chambertin Beaune in flower! Beaune-Bressandes Top of Beaune Les Cents Vignes…

