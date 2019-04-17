Home Page | Big Red Diary | 2019 | April | a few views…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

a few views…

By billn on April 17, 2019

It started raining the moment I arrived in the Côte de Nuits yesterday – so my jogging stuff still wasn’t dry by the evening – but great news for dog fanciers – the Complexe Sportif (restaurant) in Gevrey has a friendly new puppy – much fun. The dog pictured was much older – from in my last visit of the day – but still something of an icon in Marsannay!

This morning – blue sky and sunshine – until 9:00am – when all was covered in the fine mist that you usually find in Autumn – perfect for jogging around Beaune!
 

It’s not going to be easy…
Another bottle?
Hautes du Bas – Mazy-Chambertin
Beaune in flower!
Beaune-Bressandes
Top of Beaune Les Cents Vignes…

Posted in | Leave a response

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: