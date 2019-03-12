The tree at the top of Volnay Clos des Santenots – in full bloom!
I often get distracted whilst underway – at least when the rain stops! The almond tree in Santenots this morning was just the latest example – it didn’t make me too late for my appointment today, though.
I’ve meant to do it for years, but this morning I finally visited a tonnellerie, and not just any, but François Frères a) of St.Romain but b) of rather more global fame. More in my March report, but here’s a ‘flavour’ of my visit:
2 responses to “tuesday, st.romain via volnay…”
Let’s hope no one takes that tree down ! Very sad to see the one in Vosne go.
It’s all about timing, I suppose. Now there are two new ones in Vosne – but they are still small…