tuesday, st.romain via volnay…



The tree at the top of Volnay Clos des Santenots – in full bloom!

I often get distracted whilst underway – at least when the rain stops! The almond tree in Santenots this morning was just the latest example – it didn’t make me too late for my appointment today, though.

I’ve meant to do it for years, but this morning I finally visited a tonnellerie, and not just any, but François Frères a) of St.Romain but b) of rather more global fame. More in my March report, but here’s a ‘flavour’ of my visit:





Oak (barrels) Oak (barrels) Oak (barrels) Oak (barrels) Oak (barrels) Oak (barrel waste) Oak (barrels) Oak (barrels) (Oak) barrels (Oak) barrels Nude (oak) barrels A finished oak barrel….

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...