tuesday, st.romain via volnay…

By billn on March 12, 2019


The tree at the top of Volnay Clos des Santenots – in full bloom!

I often get distracted whilst underway – at least when the rain stops! The almond tree in Santenots this morning was just the latest example – it didn’t make me too late for my appointment today, though.

I’ve meant to do it for years, but this morning I finally visited a tonnellerie, and not just any, but François Frères a) of St.Romain but b) of rather more global fame. More in my March report, but here’s a ‘flavour’ of my visit:
 

Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrel waste)
Oak (barrels)
Oak (barrels)
(Oak) barrels
(Oak) barrels
Nude (oak) barrels
A finished oak barrel….

  jonwyand
    jonwyand
    March 12, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Let’s hope no one takes that tree down ! Very sad to see the one in Vosne go.

    billn
      billn
      March 12, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      It’s all about timing, I suppose. Now there are two new ones in Vosne – but they are still small…

