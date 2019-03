Last Friday was the 103rd Tastevinage tasting – the invitation came late, so I was in Beaujolais! However, here is the result of the jury’s deliberation.

689 wines were presented, from which 229 were deemed good enough to take the Tastevinage label. You can find these 229 here.

