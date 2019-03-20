some weekend wines – week 11 2019

Shock – almost forgot to post this!

2015 Alain Geoffroy, Chablis 1er Bearoy

Beauroy is rarely the most interesting of the 1ers – the extra clay here bring more roundness to the wines – but whatever – this 2015 was singing.

Fresh on the nose, some riper citrus for sure. In the mouth, it could only come from Chablis – plenty of salinity the giveaway. Delicious tasty wine that costs not a lot. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Seguinot-Bordet, Chablis 1er Fourchaume

Clearly there’s a little more zip to this more open and fresh nose – still a ripe citrus aroma, but somehow leaner. This is exactly as I remember it from tasting at the domaine – dynamic, crystalline, über-delicious wine. A treat!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Thillardon, La Haut – Le Blanc de Thillardon VDF

From 8 hl/ha. A crémant bottle with a crown-cap as there’s 5g residual sugar in this – just in case it decides to ferment in the future – it’s already 14° and no sulfur.

Cloudy – plenty of yeasty dregs from the last pour too. The nose is deep and far from pure but has a sort of yeasty crémant style to it. Fresh, petillant very tasty wine. The sort of moreish wine that you have to keep going back to despite its manifold faults. So Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2009 Ramonet, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Clos de la Boudriotte Rouge

Relatively light, and aging colour. The nose is a lovely, already leafy and sweet invitation. There’s still concentration to this open wine, and a sweetness of fruit too – but – the mid and finishing flavours still have a surprising amount of harsh, bitter wood. I like the start, but I don’t like the finish. On day three the last half a glass is a smoothie, so I’m sure the oak will continue to fade – but wait at least 2 more years I think…

Rebuy – Maybe

2005 Roger Belland, Santenay-Commes 1er

The earliest wine that has a DIAM that I have in the cellar – I think I have some of his Santenay-Beauregard too which will also be DIAM.

As you can see, the ‘cork’ remains in perfect condition, and probably this wine is better than at any stage of its life, a full, super-fruity, deep nose of far more purity than I remember when young – the oak most have been eaten by now! Like wise plenty of richness of fruit on the palate and super clarity for a Santenay of this era – certainly from this producer. Perfect shape and absolutely delicious!

Rebuy – Yes

