some weekend wines – week 10 2019

2013 Comte Liger-Belair, Vosne-Romanée

My first from this mixed case. Ooh what a great looking cork – a fine ‘pop’ as it’s extracted too – but the cork doesn’t smell very nice.

Is it corked? – well, not easy to tell as there’s plenty of toasty reduction. Wide, supple, the palate is suffused with the reductive note of the nose but then a broad and tall finishing wave of great flavour – the texture is fine here. I give this wine the old ‘Fourrier-shake’ and it seems that there’s plenty of CO2 to dislodge. The reductive note fades, but never disappears – the cork note that takes over is stark – ouch!

Rebuy – almost certainly Yes (without the TCA…)

2017 Julien Brocard, Chablis Boissonneuse

A new case – of 7!

Fresh and ripe lemon on the nose – more ripe than I remember when first opening – but it adds more focus with time. The palate is still dynamic, fresh, and sweetly ripe. Bravo – still great villages…

Rebuy – Yes

2016 Domaine Diconne, Auxey-Duresses Vieilles-Vignes

Hmm – this seems to be my last one – I clearly have an errand…

A nose that’s a real invitation – there’s the impression of freshness but also of concentration. Silky and intense. Mobile and wide over the palate, I love the energy but depth of pure flavour here – excellent wine.

Rebuy – Yes

