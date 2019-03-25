offer of the day – the market for 2017s

This offer came around once again – 6 months later from the same source.

It’s interesting to see how the market, at least for this vintage/producer and in this geographical location, is working:

All the reds are still available.

The Bourgogne Blanc and all the Meursaults are still available.

Half of the Pulignys are gone – there remains just the villages, the Perrières and the Clos de la Mouchère

Corton-Charlemagne is still available

All the Hyphen-Montrachets, and the Montrachet, are gone…

Interesting that only the most expensive whites are gone – though maybe this reflects that only a tiny quantity of wines that were available at this level…(?)

