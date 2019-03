[Online for subscribers]

The, now, regular February report that has Beaujolais as its main focus. Including my 2017 vintage summary and highlights – as always, including a bunch of new names – in total 45 domaines and over 300 wines.

Look-out for some explanation, plus discussion and notes on the first vintage for the Bourgogne Côte d’Or label too – 2017. Enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...