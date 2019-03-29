a wine diet…

But only because one of these was completely corked!

2014 Nicolas Maillet, Mâcon-Verzé

Another from this case – and just as good as the first!

A full, ripe, but fresh yellow citrus nose. Fuller of energy and flavour too – such a great balance to these 2014s – Love, and too quickly drunk!

Rebuy – Yes!

2009 David Clark, Bourgogne Au Pelson

A great looking cork, but…

What is this dirty nose, growing in dirty power – it is TCA – I won’t be drinking that then! I think a few more lay in the cellar, but it was easier to find this:

2012 des Varoilles, Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Clos des Varoilles

Bang! What a great nose – I needn’t have worried about whether this wine was closed or not! Still some aromatic oak spice but beautiful fruit – even a little blue-skinned fruit in the mix – yes! In the mouth there’s decent acidity to balance layers of fine flavour – the oak still subtly present but it’s almost closed the door behind itself! Delicious wine, like that of Nicolas Maillet – too easy to drink. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...