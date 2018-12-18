monday-tuesday on the côte (d’azure!)

Azure is the colour – of-course! Sunday bought plenty of rain – as will tomorrow – but yesterday and today we were out and about. Nice – what to say, I simply loved. Today we hopped into Italy – Ventimiglia – a super market and an old town not for those with a bad head for heights. Considering the weather forecast, I think that tomorrow I may mainly be typing…





Nice… Nice… Promenade des Anglais Nice… – and they stayed in the water 15 minutes! Nice… Nice… Ventimiglia Menton Menton

