monday-tuesday on the côte (d’azure!)

By billn on December 18, 2018

Azure is the colour – of-course! Sunday bought plenty of rain – as will tomorrow – but yesterday and today we were out and about. Nice – what to say, I simply loved. Today we hopped into Italy – Ventimiglia – a super market and an old town not for those with a bad head for heights. Considering the weather forecast, I think that tomorrow I may mainly be typing…
 

Nice…
Nice… Promenade des Anglais
Nice… – and they stayed in the water 15 minutes!
Nice…
Nice…
Ventimiglia
Menton
Menton

  1. phillip eaves
    December 18, 2018 at 7:27 pm | | Reply

    Bill glad to hear you enjoyed Nice, my wife and I have been going there each October for the past few years we love it. The trains are a joy between Cannes and Ventimiglia you can always find a secluded spot for lunch. We like to do the Ventimiglia Friday market just for the crowds but this year the train service was closed beyond Menton due to some track issues so we couldnt get there, always next year.

    best
    Phil

