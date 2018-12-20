€9 coffee, €40 brunch – then back to beaune for pizza…

Wednesday was a rainy day, so we decided to hop on the train to Monaco – only €2.30 on the train – I decided that there must be some nice hotels or casinos where we could drink a coffee and pretend to be Mr and Mrs Bond – indeed there are – but the rain was firing down which made the experience sub-optimal!

Today we quit our AirBnB early for Beaune – but with a stop for brunch in St.Tropez – a mere €40 in the Café de Paris – lovely, creamily scrambled eggs though! Out of season there are still very big boats here, but the feeling is smaller, cosier and certainly prettier than much of the Côte d’Azur. Then we headed back to Beaune and real life – i.e. a pizza after 740 km in front of the steering wheel…





Monaco harbour – with a sheen of petrol on the water! I expected more for a €9 coffee! Monaco casino – no umbrellas, no hats, coats, bags – or dogs! St.Tropez St.Tropez St.Tropez St.Tropez St.Tropez It goes with anything! 🙂

