2017 Red Burgundy Report

Quite frankly, 2017 is the most complex, the most variable, red wine vintage that I’ve ever tasted.

The November Burgundy Report

For subscribers – 50 individual reports now online online covering the (mainly) red domaines.

The October and November reports together cover more than 1,360 wines – with the December Report, covering the major ‘Maisons,’ online in another week – that will be 1,800 wines. Of-course that’s before the 60 visits in Chablis in January bring at least another 500 wines from the vintage – then there’s the same in Beaujolais in February – it seems that there’s no rest for the wicked 🙂

Enjoy!

