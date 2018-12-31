Home Page | Big Red Diary | 2018 | December | 2017 Red Burgundy Report
2017 Red Burgundy Report

By billn on December 31, 2018

Quite frankly, 2017 is the most complex, the most variable, red wine vintage that I’ve ever tasted.

The November Burgundy Report

For subscribers – 50 individual reports now online online covering the (mainly) red domaines.

The October and November reports together cover more than 1,360 wines – with the December Report, covering the major ‘Maisons,’ online in another week – that will be 1,800 wines. Of-course that’s before the 60 visits in Chablis in January bring at least another 500 wines from the vintage – then there’s the same in Beaujolais in February – it seems that there’s no rest for the wicked 🙂

Enjoy!

