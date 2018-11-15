wind, sun, rain and fog – a normal autumn in beaune



Wednesday morning in Aloxe-Corton…

I haven’t yet posted any pics of this week so far – truth be told it’s been quite miserable this week so far, except for Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday the mercury (not the wine) hit 22°C and there was a strong wind too – I wouldn’t have wanted to be driving a high-sided vehicle – the wind ripped the majority of pinot leaves from the vines, so large swathes are now just bare vines. The chardonnay is a little more robust, but it’s still mainly the young vines that retain their leaves.

Tuesday was quite heavy rain in the morning but it all-but stopped before lunch – perfect! – as I decided to jog up to the three crosses in Santenay. The fact is when I get home after 7 in the evening, I just can’t quite force myself out for a jog, so this is an alternative that keeps me from vegetating – provided I’m not then too smelly for the afternoon appointments 🙂

Wednesday and Thursday brought great tastings, but outdoors it was damp and foggy – actually quite typical weather for November – come to think of it, typical for December, January and February too – and did anyone mention March? Anyway another midday jog on Wednesday – around Corton – I happened upon a vineyard worker preparing his new vines for planting. He was happy to have his photo taken, then I asked what domaine – it was DRC – working on their new fermage plots ex Bonneau du Martray – theirs since the 1st of November.

Thursday there was no lunchtime jogging! First some Monday-Tuesday pics:





Volnay Volnay towards Pommard Volnay Tuesday – starting with wax! Santenay Santenay The three crosses View from the top… Tuesday afternoon – left towards Savigny, right towards Pernand…

Then Wednesday and Thursday:





Detail inside one of Bonneau du Martray’s gateways… Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, workiong in Charlemagne…. Guess where! I wonder if they are as tidy at home(?) A very well-used doorbell in Volnay! Glad to get those out of the way – #2017burgundyreport

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...