Just a couple this week:

2017_Burgundies_could_ease_sky-high_prices_ahead_of_Brexit

Distilling a vintage into a few words is never easy – this is not so bad…

the-paradox-of-burgundy

Oxidisation – a new word for me – but ‘banal: weary, stale, flat and unprofitable’ – well we’ve all been there – eh? This article is also the first time I even considered that Nathalie Tollot might be the ‘Florence Nightingale of vigneronnes’ – you have been warned…

