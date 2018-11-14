icymi – week 44-45 2018…

A few articles of reasonable to great worth that I’ve assembled over the last week or two:
- revealed-why-your-pinot-noir-is-actually-a-pinot-blanc-or-was-that-a-pinot-gris
Something to get your teeth into – but not too long…
- trouble-with-cellaring-wine
Nicely observed!
- Tim_Atkin_MW:_Its_heating_up_in_Burgundy
Given it’s short length, this can only be described as a hit and run piece, but that doesn’t make it any less thought-provoking. I’m reminded that Guillaume d’Angerville recently told me “Since 1905 I’ve made the 7 most precocious harvests of the domaine – all were in the last 15 years…“
- what-a-nyc-somm-learned-working-harvest-in-burgundy
A great read – working at an equally great domaine!
- hthe-complete-guide-to-carbonic-maceration
And why wouldn’t you find that useful?!