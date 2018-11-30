30th edition of burgundy’s young talents…

I finally got to see the result of this years competition – decided at the end of last week.

Here are the domaines, winemaker who got the trophy and the wines that they presented. Enjoy:

Catégorie Mâconnais – Charles Edouard DROUIN of Domaine Thierry DROUIN

Mâcon Vergisson « La Roche »

Pouilly Fuissé « Maréchaude »

Pouilly Fuissé « En Buland »

Catégorie Beaujolais – Cyril CHIROUZE of Château des JACQUES

Bourgogne Clos de Loyse – chardonnay

Moulin à Vent

Moulin à Vent « Clos de Rochegrès »

Catégorie Côte de Beaune – Chloé CHEVALIER of Domaine CHEVALIER

Aloxe Corton

Gevrey Chambertin

Ladoix 1er cru « Les Corvées »

Catégorie Côte de Nuits – Pierre BART of Domaine BART

Bourgogne – pinot noir

Marsannay « les grandes vignes »

Marsannay « au champ Salomon »

Catégorie Côte Chalonnaise – François Berthenet of Domaine Berthenet

Bourgogne – pinot noir

Montagny 1er Cru « Mont Cuchot »

Montagny 1er Cru « Les bonneveaux »

Catégorie Chablisien – Camille BESSON of Domaine BESSON

Petit Chablis

Chablis 1er cru « Vaillons »

Chablis 1er Cru « Montmains »

Catégorie Grand Auxerrois – Sophie et Matthieu WOILLEZ of Domaine de la CROIX MONTJOIE

Bourgogne Vézelay « L’élégante »

Bourgogne Vézelay « L’impatiente »

Bourgogne Vézelay « La voluptueuse»

