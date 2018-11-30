30th edition of burgundy’s young talents…

I finally got to see the result of this years competition – decided at the end of last week.
Here are the domaines, winemaker who got the trophy and the wines that they presented. Enjoy:
Catégorie Mâconnais – Charles Edouard DROUIN of Domaine Thierry DROUIN
Mâcon Vergisson « La Roche »
Pouilly Fuissé « Maréchaude »
Pouilly Fuissé « En Buland »
Catégorie Beaujolais – Cyril CHIROUZE of Château des JACQUES
Bourgogne Clos de Loyse – chardonnay
Moulin à Vent
Moulin à Vent « Clos de Rochegrès »
Catégorie Côte de Beaune – Chloé CHEVALIER of Domaine CHEVALIER
Aloxe Corton
Gevrey Chambertin
Ladoix 1er cru « Les Corvées »
Catégorie Côte de Nuits – Pierre BART of Domaine BART
Bourgogne – pinot noir
Marsannay « les grandes vignes »
Marsannay « au champ Salomon »
Catégorie Côte Chalonnaise – François Berthenet of Domaine Berthenet
Bourgogne – pinot noir
Montagny 1er Cru « Mont Cuchot »
Montagny 1er Cru « Les bonneveaux »
Catégorie Chablisien – Camille BESSON of Domaine BESSON
Petit Chablis
Chablis 1er cru « Vaillons »
Chablis 1er Cru « Montmains »
Catégorie Grand Auxerrois – Sophie et Matthieu WOILLEZ of Domaine de la CROIX MONTJOIE
Bourgogne Vézelay « L’élégante »
Bourgogne Vézelay « L’impatiente »
Bourgogne Vézelay « La voluptueuse»