Home Page | Big Red Diary | 2018 | November | 1 year’s vineyard work distilled into 13 and a half beautiful minutes…
1 year’s vineyard work distilled into 13 and a half beautiful minutes…

By billn on November 17, 2018


With thanks to Vins de Bourgogne BIVB

A brilliant introduction the workings of a vineyard in Burgundy. Almost 1 year’s work distilled into 13 and a half minutes – absolutely worth your time!

After one year of filming, resulting in 40 hours of footage and some 30,000 photos, the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) is proud to present its latest short film in the series “Winemaker in Bourgogne, an artisanal craft”. This first part, “The People and the Vines”, was filmed between September 2017 and August 2018, on around 10 estates in the Bourgogne region.
As you can see, it clearly never rained in 2017 & 2018 🙂

4 responses to "1 year's vineyard work distilled into 13 and a half beautiful minutes…"

  jonwyand
    jonwyand
    November 17, 2018 at 3:08 pm | | Reply

    Is it really 5 years since I did all this on Corton…? Its a bit bucolic and the music a bit twee, I don’t get the feeling of hard work or bad weather that these guys have to cope with.
    Very pleased to see it though and its well done. Any shortcomings were in the brief.
    It’ll be interesting to see how they shot harvest….

    billn
      billn
      November 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm | | Reply

      Haha – as noted in my parting comment 🙂

  jonwyand
    jonwyand
    November 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm | | Reply

    sorry Bill.I was in too much of a hurry to read that. It was the 13/14 vintage that gave me what I wanted to show ! If they like the film they should see the book !

  MIKE GOLUB
    MIKE GOLUB
    November 17, 2018 at 8:13 pm | | Reply

    Outstanding introduction of a year in the vineyards!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

