With thanks to Vins de Bourgogne BIVB
A brilliant introduction the workings of a vineyard in Burgundy. Almost 1 year’s work distilled into 13 and a half minutes – absolutely worth your time!
After one year of filming, resulting in 40 hours of footage and some 30,000 photos, the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) is proud to present its latest short film in the series “Winemaker in Bourgogne, an artisanal craft”. This first part, “The People and the Vines”, was filmed between September 2017 and August 2018, on around 10 estates in the Bourgogne region.
BIVB…
As you can see, it clearly never rained in 2017 & 2018 🙂
4 responses to “1 year’s vineyard work distilled into 13 and a half beautiful minutes…”
Is it really 5 years since I did all this on Corton…? Its a bit bucolic and the music a bit twee, I don’t get the feeling of hard work or bad weather that these guys have to cope with.
Very pleased to see it though and its well done. Any shortcomings were in the brief.
It’ll be interesting to see how they shot harvest….
Haha – as noted in my parting comment 🙂
sorry Bill.I was in too much of a hurry to read that. It was the 13/14 vintage that gave me what I wanted to show ! If they like the film they should see the book !
Outstanding introduction of a year in the vineyards!