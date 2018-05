A weekend of Beaujolais samples, visits to the ‘fair’ in Bern and watching my irises (slowly) open!

It’s good to compare the types of iris, because despite lots of ice and snow between February and April, and so feeling that the plants have a later start this year versus the last, I have one type of iris that has opened on exactly the same day this year as last!

Anyway, back to Beaune today and it’s cold – 12°C. What a difference a few days make!





Just say no! now that’s a grill-party! There was a time, pre-AOC, when this or even sparkling Chambertin was allowed… A new one, so no comparison – opened 09 May Opened 13 May – exactly the same day as in 2017! A new one, so no comparison – opened 13 May

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Like this: Like Loading...