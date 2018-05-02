Home Page | Diary | 2018 | May | Online – Burgundy Report, March 2018
Online – Burgundy Report, March 2018

By billn on May 2, 2018

It’s a couple of days late – sorry about that – but now online is my March report for subscribers:

Included in this issue are the wines of over 50 domaines – about 40 of which are new names to the report – the domaines cover the full geographic spectrum, from Beaujolais, Chablis, Chalonnaise, Mâconnais, the Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits. One includes a visit to Domaine Rebourseau in Gevrey, looking at the changes put in place since they finally sold their picking machine!

Then there are two tastings from during the Grands Jours de Bourgogne, covering over 60 grand crus.

Finally – what about amphora? Enjoy…

