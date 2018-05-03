a replacement for the shocker…

2005 JC Boisset, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Hautes-Jarrons

​As ‘understudy’ to the poor Ecard Savigny I looked to see if I had the same vineyard/vintage from another source – almost – it was a super-sub more like!

A deep colour and still quite young-looking too. The nose is fresh, wide and direct, dark fruit and faint spice. In the mouth too this is a sleek, silky, wine of direction and young dark fruit. It’s a baby, but it’s reasonably approachable too. Really excellent – I’ll try not to touch the remaining three or four bottles for a few more years!

Rebuy – Yes

And for the fun:

2005 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Corton-Perrières

I had one of these when my 6-pack was first delivered – monstrous wine for the patient. As you can see, I’m not totally patient!

What a sublime nose! Transparent, airy yet with a beautiful fresh perfume that intertwines flowers and pure red berry fruit. The palate has lost the massive impact of youth, though is actually still a little one-dimensional today – at least compared to the nose. A super shape and line to this wine, even if the flavours are a little tight. Still, it’s fresh and delivers fine intensity but watch this space for some complexity though. Perhaps another 5 years should elapse before the next one!

Rebuy – Yes

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Like this: Like Loading...