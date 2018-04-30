weekend wines – week 18 2018

2010 Louis Boillot, Les Trois Saints Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs

Fresh, very dry, tasty wine but lacking any great complexity – this was honestly a bit too young – positive for the eventual quality, but for drinking today their Limited Edition cuvée is the one to go for!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Jean Loron, Jean Gamay Noir

A vin de france, not Beaujolais. Honestly there’s some interesting fruit, but this nose isn’t my thing, I find it a little (for want of a better adjective) cheesy – I decanted and it improved, but only a little. By contrast the flavour is brilliant! Depth, pure gamay-fruitedness, a wine that can be drunk far too easily. Just a shame about the nose…

Rebuy – No

2005 Marchand-Grillot, Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Petite Chapelle

There is some aromatic similarity to the domaine’s 2005 Perrières in terms of the initial impression of the fruit and some high volume oak when young – but no funk – here is a bravado performance without defaults. Like the cordial nose, the first sip is almost too much of everything – too much fruit, too rich – how are we going to drink this? In short order the aromatic vestiges of vanilla oak are gone and there is a fresher and more saline vibe. The flavour too becoming more sleek and interesting. Wow. The best measure bay far, however, is that we thought almost half the bottle waited for our plate of food – actually just half a glass! A wine that goes so effortlessly is a great wine in our household!

Rebuy – Yes

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Like this: Like Loading...