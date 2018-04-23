weekend wine – week 16 2018

A modest weekend as there was driving to be done. Another über-tasty Collet crémant followed by this little beauty:

2005 Cornu, Ladoix 1er Le Bois Roussot

My last 05 Cornu, about a month ago was good but a little austere – this, however, is just fabulous. The nose is so silky and attractive – with gorgeous red fruit that only intensifies with open time. In the mouth it’s wonderfully balanced yet so concentrated. I’d be happy if the label said Corton from another vintage. Simply great Ladoix!

Rebuy – Yes





