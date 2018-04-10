weekend corkscrew work – week 14 2018

A little late out of the blocks – so more of a reminiscence than real notes:

1998 Christian Adine, Chablis 1er Montmain

Not a name that I know, half-blind (I knew it was Chablis) the aromas shouted 2008 to me – but it was a 1998! From magnum, but still in a beautiful condition – what a super wine to have so much of – mineral yet comfortable – an easy rebuy – if ever seen!

Rebuy – Yes

1990 Maurice Chapuis, Corton-Charlemagne

I opted to decant this from the start – as it turned out, despite an almost caramel colour, there were no oxidative notes to dissipate. Big wine, rich and ripe wine – with balance though. I would never have guessed that it was a Charlemagne, but a well-preserved, totally mature wine of plenty of interest was never in doubt. Good wine!

Rebuy – Maybe

1995 Gérard Mugneret, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Les Charmes

Wax-topped – the domaine doesn’t do that anymore. The nose was deep, leafy, almost textured but at the same time rather inviting – still, not a cliché pretty/floral Chambolle. In the mouth too, a wine of power and modest tannic rusticity to the texture – but also of depth and full interest. Relatively mature but will hold for as long as you like on this performance. Tasty wine!

Rebuy – Maybe

