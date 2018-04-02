weekend corkscrew work – week 13 2018 – part 1



​

2007 Alex Gambal, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Les Charmes

The nose starts with a little reduction – the flavour too – but it doesn’t need much time to dislodge that. There’s not the same concentration as the 2006 Marechale from mid-week, but there is a more open, airy, and complex bright flavour/aroma package here. Today this is a much more attractive proposition in the glass – lovely stuff. Day two, the last half is just purring, showing a hint more oak but also a fuller and rounder shape with pure delicious flavour – excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Nicolas Burguet, Bourgogne Aligoté

Info on this domaine in the next (March) Burgundy Report.

Medium lemon-yellow colour. An attractive width of aroma, not so much depth. Round but still with lots of freshness, directly delicious and with an added creamy complexity in the citrus finish. Just delicious wine – the type that suddenly you find that the bottle is empty – how did that happen?

Rebuy – Yes

1997 Chezeaux/Ponsot, Chambolle-Musigny 1er Les Charmes

Unlike the 97 Griotte from here (opened a couple of weeks ago) this long cork has no notes of oxidation – likewise the wine, Showing beautifully mature notes, if not the initial dried leaves impact of the Griotte. You could call the wine a little troubled – as it’s cloudy – but it was plucked straight from the case without any time standing, so who knows if it’s the wine or my clumsy handling. Air brings a very attractive sweet and pure red cherry core to the aroma, and an almost smoky minerality. Plenty of mouth-filling volume – sweet and with good drive from the acidity, ending with slow waves of flavour moving into the finish. This is a super drop! Like the cork, nothing oxidative about this particular bottle even 1 hour after opening. Fabulous, ready, Chambolle.

Rebuy – Yes

