puligny-blagny-meursault-puligny – cross-country…



Looking down on Puligny from La Garenne

I might have started at 5pm, the but the temperature was never lower than 26°C for my 7km of cross-country – I’ve not yet adjusted to the temperature – so it could have been easier! Starting at Hotel Le Montrachet, through the vines and up past Chevalier-Montrachet, through the brush, higher through St.Aubin Dents du Chien, taking the right-turn between Le Trezin and La Garenne to Blagny and then the route separating Meursault Charmes and Puligny Combettes. Finally right-turn back to Puligny and a cold drink back at Hotel Le Montrachet.





Puligny les Enseignières Less impressive Enseignières Moonscape in Bienvenues… Montrachet… Also Montrachet Murgers des Dents du Chien Murgers des Dents du Chien Sous Roche Dumay onto Chatagnière Blagny La Jeunelotte Sous le dos d’Ane towards Meursault Perrières Puligny Combettes Ahead of the curve in Les Referts… Over Meursault-Charmes…

