puligny-blagny-meursault-puligny – cross-country…

By billn on April 19, 2018


Looking down on Puligny from La Garenne

I might have started at 5pm, the but the temperature was never lower than 26°C for my 7km of cross-country – I’ve not yet adjusted to the temperature – so it could have been easier! Starting at Hotel Le Montrachet, through the vines and up past Chevalier-Montrachet, through the brush, higher through St.Aubin Dents du Chien, taking the right-turn between Le Trezin and La Garenne to Blagny and then the route separating Meursault Charmes and Puligny Combettes. Finally right-turn back to Puligny and a cold drink back at Hotel Le Montrachet.
 

Puligny les Enseignières
Less impressive Enseignières
Moonscape in Bienvenues…
Montrachet…
Also Montrachet
Murgers des Dents du Chien
Murgers des Dents du Chien
Sous Roche Dumay onto Chatagnière
Blagny La Jeunelotte
Sous le dos d’Ane towards Meursault Perrières
Puligny Combettes
Ahead of the curve in Les Referts…
Over Meursault-Charmes…

  Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    April 20, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Ah, memories ! What a superb walk (randonee) this is. Thanks for bringing back the memories from autumn 2016 Bill & the superb views of ‘proper’, off the ‘beaten track, Burgundy. Precise route is on the Beaune Tourisme website along with several other nice walks – around the Hill of Corton is also ace. If you jogged today’s ‘walk’ in ‘warm’ weather Bill then, wow, respect – but are you mad ???? You’d be needing a cold drink (or few), if not counselling 🙂

