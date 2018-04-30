offer of the day – clos de tart



I never did see an offer for the 2015, but the 2016 is in today:

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2016 75cl 448.00* Swiss francs

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2016 150cl 926.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2016 300cl 2,042.00

And for your reference – the previous offer from the same retailer in 2017:

La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2007 75cl 148.00

La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2008 75cl 119.00

La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2011 75cl 135.00

La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2014 75cl 169.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2006 75cl 299.50

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2011 75cl 279.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2013 75cl 324.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2013 150cl 678.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2014 75cl 324.00

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2014 150cl 678.00

* Prices are ‘delivered’ but subject to 8% Swiss purchase tax.

Practically plus 50% in 2 vintages! That said, they will probably need more than that if it was really sold for (heading for) 300 million!

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Like this: Like Loading...