mid-weekers…

​1997 Nicolas Potel, Volnay

This nose starts a little bulky but given time it opens – becoming an absolute belter! – really complex, alluring and a little floral too. The palate like the nose, also starts a little bulky – monolithic even – the acidity is a little forward and unbalanced. Unlike the nose, these two traits remain completely consistent. Maybe just this bottle (I have other opportunities to check this) but not a balance to enjoy – a shame because the nose is beautiful cliché Volnay…

Rebuy – No

2006 Louis Chenu Père et Filles, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Les Talmettes

Hmm – lovely, fine, wide, simmering red fruit with a little sweetness and a suggestion of roses. Wide across the palate, modest intensity but beautifully balanced wine. Delicious, airy, never profound but always satisfying wine. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

