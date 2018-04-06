Home Page | Diary | 2018 | April | jogging around beaune yesterday
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

jogging around beaune yesterday

By billn on April 6, 2018

The rain actually stopped in the morning, so a jog seemed appropriate in the afternoon – 15 km around Beaune/Pommard – Strava seemed to take the regular photo-opportunity stops in its stride!
 

BP&F’s magnolia just needs a few more days…
From the ‘mountain’ of Beaune over Coucherias towards Pommard
There’s going to be a lot less of BP&F’s Clos de la Mousse in 2018…
Over the top of Les Avaux towards Sizes and Pertuisots…
Not sure about those roof windows, but work progresses – (2nd) Château de Pommard…
An open door (Grands Epenots…)
Nets in Pommard/Beaune Les Boucherottes…
It must be summer already!

Posted in | Leave a response

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: