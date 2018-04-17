henri jayer – the last hurrah?



Auction catalogue screenshot 12 April 2018

On June 17 2018, there will be an auction of burgundy wines that has very little (recent) equal. It will take place in Geneva under the auspices of Baghera Wines. Whilst I was disbelieving of a number of lots in this auction house’s first couple of auctions – the catalogues were sumptuous, fabulous things – keepsakes. The auction in June has, however, a provenance that seems unquestionable.

“855 bottles and 209 magnums! That’s how many bottles there were in Domaine Henri Jayer’s cellar. A handful of people knew of the treasures that were lying dormant at the Domaine, even though many bottles had been opened and shared these past few years. The anecdote about one last Richebourg 1959 opened by the family last Christmas shows how much Henri Jayer’s descendants enjoy tasting their father and grandfather’s wine.”

Baghera Wines

Whilst I like Burgundy Report to be inclusive, indeed egalitarian, sometimes you cannot escape from the rarest of the rare – and today that’s unquestionably Henri Jayer. Domaines Romanée-Conti and Leroy command similar prices, but their supplies are replenished with a new vintage each year – but for Henri Jayer, that is not the case – and it is practically not a joke that more wines bearing his label have already been drunk, than he ever produced – and yet ever-more come to the market.

Henri died in 2006. I never met him, though I have (allegedly) had his wine in my glass twice – once it was an awful, bretty abomination and probably not genuine, the other time it hinted at the sublime and was maybe genuine – both were villages wines of the 1980s, drunk in the early 2000s. Henri was the vigneron(ne)s’ vigneron, working his vines for upwards of 60 years and his influence on the region is as strong as that from today’s benchmarks like the aforementioned Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Domaine Leroy – but he took a different path – decrying the use of whole clusters, choosing to destem all his grapes. His wines remain highly sought-after, the problem is that his labels are the most falsified and fabricated you could imagine.

It is said that Jayer rejected fertilisers and reduced yields, yet he began cultivation in the war years – there were no chemicals available so yields were inevitably low – and he could use only his hands and his hard labour. And much hard labour was indeed required for his most famous of crus – Vosne-Romanée 1er Cros Parentoux – so small at 1.01 hectares that it is completely ignored in René Engel’s book Vosne-Romanée despite its position on the border of Richebourg and Petits Monts. Henri assembled the unplanted parcels of land, planting, dynamiting and even growing vegetables in the plots, so that he became not just the largest owner, he farmed also the remaining plot which belonged to the Méo-Camuzet family – so Cros Parentoux became his monopole.

The ‘Cros’ is by a long way the most populous wine in this sale, and whilst it remains amazing that so many bottles remained at the domaine, given that I just moved 800 bottles of my own wine, such a number can fit in a relatively small space, indeed could almost be lost in a, once, functioning cuverie. Once more the catalogue is a wonderful thing and full of detail – where else will you learn and see pictures of Henri with his trusty horse Pilote?

We might not be able to afford such bottles, but we can always learn from them…

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Like this: Like Loading...