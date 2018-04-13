‘foreign’ wines that have passed my lips…

Tasted last month, a small New Zealand session:
2015 Rippon, Riesling
A lovely nose – open and inviting. Fresh attack, direct, a little mouth-watering sweetness and perfumed finksh. Lovely.
2013 Rippon, Pinot Noir
Smells of some whole-cluster – round and attractive. Mouth-filling, a little astringent, but long flavours of freshness and interest.
2013 Rippon, Tinkers Field
A deep nose, of whole-clusters, sweet, really attractive. Lots of volume, melting flavour, long and with good concentration too. Yum.
2013 Prophets Rock, Central Otago
A more perfumed width of pinot fruit. Energy, complexity, slightly floral finishing. All these NZ wines are very aromttic so far.
2014 Prophets Rock, Home Vineyard
A deeper nose, dirty pinot, whole-clusters, perhaps reduction too – it sounds terrible but it’s quite lovely. Round, mouth-filling and complex, a good compbination of energy and sweetness of cherry-plum fruit style. Tasty wine.