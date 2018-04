The weather was set fair on Saturday – so it’s been too long that we were absent from Alsace.

A little time in Colmar for tarte flambé was deemed appropriate, likewise cakes and Kugelhopf buying in Ribeauville. Our evening was set-fair with said (actually a little dry) salted-Kugelhopf, some chunks of sbrinz and something old and appropriate from the cellar. The latter, despite being caramel-coloured and relatively dry, showed no sherry-style oxidative notes. Lovely!





