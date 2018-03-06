weekend corkscrew work – week 9 2018

Oedoria, Cremant, Extra-Brut

From the Cave Cooperative of that name in Beaujolais, made with chardonnay.

A modest but pure nose. Plenty of slightly rustic bubbles – it gets better with air as the CO 2 calms. The flavour is excellent, wide and with a fine purity – totally sans artifice. This is very good stuff.

2015 Nicolas Burguet, Gevrey-Chambertin

Medium-plus colour. The nose is a little pinched but pure and with a widening depth of fruit. Hmm – a very silky entry, clarity, purity of long, direct flavour with a faint salinity. Not a big or overtly ripe 2015 but an exceedingly classy and very tasty wine too. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

1993 Daniel Bocquenet, Echézeaux

Now 25 years old. It’s my last bottle of this – and I only had two – the first had some spoilage, it was bad. This is good, actually it’s better than good!

The nose starts width and freshness, and a super silkiness too – yes! With time the nose does develop a very low-level of brett, but like a Rhone, I’m calling this complexity! This wine glides across the palate with a combination of freshness, depth, clarity and intensity – this starts with a bloody/iron aspect and whilst that fades, it remains great! The finishing width is complex and truly delicious. A great wine!

Rebuy – Yes

1998 Vincent et Jacques Audras, Juliénas Clos de Haute Combe

The nose starts round and warm, but given a little air it becomes, fresh and even vibrant. The palate, from the start, is fresh and direct – it’s also layered with delicious flavour and not a hint of oxidation /marsala. Three of us drank this oh-so quickly. Great Juliénas – what a wine!

Rebuy – Yes

2008 Marc Roy, Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Prieur

This is rather deeply aromatic and not a little earthy – behind there’s a flash of concentrated, almost liqueur fruit. This has the same fresh zip and line as the Juliénas, but with extra mid-palate intensity and much more mouth-watering length. Fabulous length – as good as the Juliénas was, this is still better. Another great wine – three in a row – no complaints from me!

Rebuy – Yes