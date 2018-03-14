weekend corkscrew work – week 10 2018

Friday’s last tasting was with a domaine heavy on Volnay – 11 bottles tasted – ‘Please take something with you, we are also going to have to find people to drink these now that they are open’ – hence the couple of Clos de la Chapelles – notes to follow in my March report, after publishing the February report first 🙂 The Raveneau 2010 Montée de Tonnerre was in Au Fils du Zinc – well you have to, don’t you? And whilst delicious, round and beautifully focused it has a somewhat easy flavour and structure. I prefer the same vintage’s Butteaux which is also available in AFdZ for much less than retail.

​

2008 Jean Chauvenet Nuits St.Georges 1er Perrières

Ooh – that’s a fruity-fresh nose – lots of raspberry to go with red cherry. Mouth-filling freshness and so much energy. Mouth-watering the finish – no surprise. It has the acidity of 2008 for sure but such a juicy and delicious wine at the same time. Yes – but not for acid-phobes!

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Maison de la Chapelle, Irancy les Batardes

A fabulous nose – deeper than most Irancys but with the tell-tale wild and floral fruit of the village. Deep, textured. Wow pinot, fabulous Irancy. Top wine.

Rebuy – Yes