You may have noted some pictures of snow in this dairy, and for that reason I missed this 101st Tastevinage tasting. But for those of you who follow them, here are the wines that ‘won’ Tastevinage labels last Friday.

557 wines were presented to 220 tasters, and 181 wines were deemed good enough. You can find the 181 here.

