lafon’s 2006 monthelie les duresses…

2006 Comtes Lafon, Monthelie 1er Les Duresses

The nose and also the rest of the wine began rather unauspiciously – aromas of meat and a burly, unfriendly flavour profile. Three hours brought some modest reprise – if I opened another, I’d put it in a decanter. ​The transformation on day two (overnight in the fridge) is impressive. The nose is now of attractive, deep fruit. The palate also less compact and more open and enjoyable. Not very interesting on day one, quite good on day two. I will wait a few more years before approaching again.

Rebuy – Maybe

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...